WATCH: Ben Camille Is Having A Second Baby As Wife Xtina Reveals Big News During Instagram Tour Of Their New House

Ben Camille and his wife Xtina are having a second baby!

Ben, a popular influencer and TV presenter, and his wife, a fitness instructor, announced the big news in an Instagram story while touring works on their new home with their baby Elle.

At first their video seemed like it was going to be a regular home tour, but once they arrived at a room that could become the new baby’s bedroom, Xtina couldn’t hold it in any longer and announced her pregnancy to the world.

“You’re aware we’re recording, right?” asked Ben awkwardly.

“I can’t help it, when looking at it, we’re going to have baby number two!” Xtina responded.

“It looks like your mummy’s telling everyone,” Ben told baby Elle.

The power couple then shared an embrace with each other and continued touring the home, which it must be said, certainly looks big enough for four.

