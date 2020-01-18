WATCH: Beloved British Comedian Absolutely Fawns Over His ‘Annoying’ Maltese Co-Star During Popular Morning Show

Maltese actress Marama Corlett is becoming a household name in Hollywood, but back on the other side of the Atlantic, she most recently got name-dropped on the hit UK show This Morning by none other than the Idiot Abroad star, Karl Pilkington.

Marama’s infectious personality and top-notch talent landed her a key role in season two of the hit show Sick Of It All that premiered on Sky One last week, and it looks like the young Maltese actress is slowly becoming the talk of the town.

While promoting the second season, Pilkington talked about his new Maltese co-star and her “annoying” personality… which, if you know the British comedian, isn’t exactly a bad trait to have.