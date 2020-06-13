WATCH: Barri Bil-Qrun Ta’ Ċerva! Adrian Zammit Immortalises Famous Saying With Massive New Tattoo

Taking to Facebook earlier today for a different livestream, Adrian went live from Mġarr’s Design Ink Tattoo’s parlour… walking everyone through the latest piece of ink he had in mind.

Anyone who’s ever watched a couple of minutes of Adrian Zammit’s increasingly popular Facebook Live show can easily a quote of couple of memorable sayings, jokes and comebacks. One of them, however, has just been immortalised all over the Marsa vlogger’s torso.

One of Adrian’s go-to ways of calling something out if they’re bugging him during his show, the barri bil-qrun tal-ċerva was later revealed in all its glory in a follow-up video which boasted thousands of views within minutes of being posted.

“I wrote ‘bull’ in Arabic because I love Arab things,” Adrian explained in the video, visibly overjoyed with the end result.

Reassuring his viewers that the entire process was painless, the Marsa influencer showered Godwin (or is it Jason?) with praise, saying the tattoist would “keep on being mentioned forever”.

“This bull is specifically for Godwin,” Adrian ended, flashing the large tattoo on more time.

