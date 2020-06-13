د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Barri Bil-Qrun Ta’ Ċerva! Adrian Zammit Immortalises Famous Saying With Massive New Tattoo

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Anyone who’s ever watched a couple of minutes of Adrian Zammit’s increasingly popular Facebook Live show can easily a quote of couple of memorable sayings, jokes and comebacks. One of them, however, has just been immortalised all over the Marsa vlogger’s torso.

Taking to Facebook earlier today for a different livestream, Adrian went live from Mġarr’s Design Ink Tattoo’s parlour… walking everyone through the latest piece of ink he had in mind.

After some pleasantries with tattooist Godwin Pisani (and all the necessary measures like mask-wearing, hand-sanitising, and social distancing), Adrian took his followers to the design desk, where the pair showed off his next tattoo: a bull with deer horns.

One of Adrian’s go-to ways of calling something out if they’re bugging him during his show, the barri bil-qrun tal-ċerva was later revealed in all its glory in a follow-up video which boasted thousands of views within minutes of being posted. 

“I wrote ‘bull’ in Arabic because I love Arab things,” Adrian explained in the video, visibly overjoyed with the end result.

Reassuring his viewers that the entire process was painless, the Marsa influencer showered Godwin (or is it Jason?) with praise, saying the tattoist would “keep on being mentioned forever”.

“This bull is specifically for Godwin,” Adrian ended, flashing the large tattoo on more time.

Tag someone who’d get a tattoo like this

READ NEXT: 'Reason Kicked In': Malta's Beloved Outdoor Short Film Festival Cancelled Amidst 'Too Much Uncertainty'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK