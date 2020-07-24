Valentina Rossi Dispels Rumour That She Got COVID-19 Following Hotel Weekend Party

Local radio host and social media influencer Valentina Rossi has taken to Facebook to dispel a rumour that she and her fiancé contracted COVID-19 following a hotel party takeover last weekend.

“After a day filled with anxiety trying to calm my friends and family down, someone thought it would be funny to create a false rumour that started circulating this morning and which we heard whilst we were still waiting to do our COVID-19 swab test,” she said.

“How people choose to spread these rumours without even thinking twice about how this affects the individuals in question is beyond us.”

Valentina had attended G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover at Radisson Blu last weekend with her fiancé Carlo Gerada, the same takeover that resulted in seven people testing positive for COVID-19.

Following the breaking of the news, she and her fiancé went to get tested and the results came out negative.

“Yes, we were at the hotel takeover event. Whilst there we followed all guidelines and instructions by the organisers and venue,” she clarified.

“We made arrangements to get swabbed as soon as the news broke and hotel guests were asked to get swabbed as a precaution. We got the swab test late this morning, and the results are negative. in both our cases.”

“To our knowledge, all colleagues, friends and others in our clan got negative results.”

Partygoers have been condemned for attending mass events in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, popular hotel takeover Offline was abruptly cancelled following the news.

“Please stop spreading rumours about us or anybody else, it only causes more complications to people around us and the companies we work at,” Valentina ended.

