Malta-Based Influencer Launches Controversial Book About An Underage Love Affair… And It’s Already Banned In America

There’s being controversial… then there’s being banned from Amazon America controversial. Malta-based influencer Melanie Martins has over 2 million influencers on Instagram, but it was her book launch at Portomaso last week that has had people talking. Blossom In Winter tells the tale of a forbidden romance set in contemporary New York, revolving around a 17-year-old heiress who starts a promiscuous relationship with her Dad’s business partner and best friend, who so happens to be her godfather and… is 40 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Martins (@melaniemartinsblog) on Feb 25, 2020 at 2:54am PST

Though the protagonist turns 18 later on in the book, the taboo nature of the read meant that it was taken down in North America. But that didn’t stop her from holding a book launch here in Malta.

“As an expat, I was a bit skeptical to do it here as I don’t know many people, but ultimately we did it and I couldn’t be more surprised by the amount of book enthusiasts and friends who showed up,” Melanie said. “It was amazing to see so many people sharing their excitement about the book.” “Everything went very smoothly, the organization went above and beyond to do this evening as magical as possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Martins (@melaniemartinsblog) on Dec 15, 2017 at 10:36am PST