‘This Has Nothing To Do With Partisanship’: Defiant Alex Alden To Perform In Valletta Tomorrow Despite Online Attacks

Not letting online crticism from key governmental figures like Jason Micallef and a slew of Facebook trolling deter her, singer Alex Alden will still be performing in Valletta tomorrow as part of an anti-corruption concert being held following 2020’s first national protest. “Some people won’t get that this has nothing to do with partisan politics,” Alden insisted with Lovin Malta. “But this is absolutely non-partisan.” Tomorrow’s concert, aptly named Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni, will feature some of the biggest names in Malta’s alternative music scene, including heavyweights Brikkuni and Beangrowers. However, it was the potential addition of Alden that triggered certain people like Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef. “Malta’s ‘Lady Gaga’ wannabe expected to wow the crowds at anti corruption mini concert!” Micallef snidely remarked on Facebook last Thursday, prompting a number of Maltese artists – and even MCST Chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando – to stand up for Alden and deride the supposed promoter of local artists and culture.

Now, with less than 24 hours to go, the concert’s organisers have officially confirmed Alden’s presence… with the young songwriter reaffirming the importance of freedom of speech and expression. “I think many agree that freedom of expression is necessary as an artist,” Alden told Lovin Malta ahead of the concert tomorrow. “So long as it is tastefully done. That’s the beauty of it after all.” “I’ve always felt strongly about the environment and how important it is to take care of nature,” she continued. “It’s part of what makes Malta so beautiful. So naturally, that would come out in my music too.” “I just want to be there, on my own two feet, with my music. That’s where it all started from anyway.” “Again, my message is not partisan, or even political,” Alden finished. “I believe in freedom of expression and the right to live in peace. That is all. Nobody should be offended by that.”

Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni kicks off at 4:30pm tomorrow in front of the Valletta Law Courts… straight after Malta’s first national protest of 2020. The final line-up will see Alex Alden take to the stage along with Brikkuni, Beangrowers, Lapes, Ċikku l-Poplu, Beesqueeze, Sam Christie and REA. “Week in, week out, this intense corruption has kicked off new winds that have carried off everything with them,” the organisers claimed on Facebook. “Everything except the guilty and the architects of this decadence without precendent. We hope to see you there, numerous and vociferous.”