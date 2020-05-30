‘The Slay!’: RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Shouts Out Maltese Teenager’s Makeup Transformation
16-year-old Maya Zammit must’ve gotten the amazing shock of her life this week when she realised she had just gotten mentioned by Jaida Essence Hall, one of the finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12… who only went and won it all yesterday!
The teenage self-taught makeup artist had just embarked on an Instagram series recreating some fierce looks from the drag queen contest’s finalists, kicking things off last week with Gigi Goode. Tuesday’s transformation into Jaida Essence Hall, however, seems to have really hit the spot.
No sooner had Maya posted her “recreation of Jaida Essence Hall’s beautiful purple look” and asked people to tag the celeb with the hopes of her post getting to her, that the Drag Race finalist actually reshared her photo on her own Instagram stories.
And while having your photo reshared by a celebrity with over 350,000 followers must’ve felt great, we’re willing to bet Jaida’s “The slay!” comment on Maya’s makeup game was the definite cherry on the fleek cake.
The essence of beauty ✨???? . Here’s my recreation of @jaidaehall’s beautiful purple look. Hope you all love it! SWIPE to see the original pic ➡️ Please tag @jaidaehall so she can see ???? . #jaidaessencehall #drag #dragrace #rpdr #dragqueen #dragmakeup #dragartist #mua #makeup #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeuptransformation #makeuptutorial #love #rupaul #lgbt
Maya had even posted a video of the transformation on TikTok… and it was here that she returned to celebrate the insane mention.
From an extended video version of her Jaida look (including a lip sync, of course) to a superimposed, make-up less celebration of the Instagram story mention, Maya did what she does best and took to social media after her celebrity mention.
“I AM THE HAPPIEST PERSON IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW,” Maya freaked out in Caps Lock, as her Tik Tok video showed her unable to contain her happiness.
As it stands, her initial transformation videos have over 7,200 views… with her celebration post already amassing another 3,000 views.
@mayathemuaThe essence of beauty ???? @jaidaehall ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##rpdr ##drag ##dragrace ##lgbt ##dragqueen ##jaidaessencehall♬ original sound – rupaulsdragrace
@mayathemuaI AM THE HAPPIEST PERSON IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW ????????❤️❤️❤️ ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##rpdr ##drag ##dragrace ##lgbt ##dragqueen ##jaidaessencehall♬ original sound – rupaulsdragrace
Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race last night saw a three-way, socially distant virtual final crowning Jaida Essence Hall this season’s winner.
Facing off against Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd, Jaida claimed the top spot, no doubt adding even more clout to Maya’s previous mention.
“Condragulations to the WINNER of Season 12!” Maya posted on Instagram last night.
“You are such a kind, talented and gorgeous soul and you will achieve so much greatness.”
Just a few more days until we crown America’s Next Drag Superstar! Are you #teamjaida!?! ❤️ #DragRace Season 12 Finale Friday on @VH1 8/7c Follow me on all social media platforms: @jaidaehall Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok • • #dragqueen #drag #queen #dragshow #performer #entertainer #showqueen #showgirl #beauty #hair #makeup #mua #beautyqueen #transformer #jaidaessencehall #glam #glamour #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #vh1 @vh1 @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder