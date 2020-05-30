‘The Slay!’: RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Shouts Out Maltese Teenager’s Makeup Transformation

16-year-old Maya Zammit must’ve gotten the amazing shock of her life this week when she realised she had just gotten mentioned by Jaida Essence Hall, one of the finalists of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12… who only went and won it all yesterday!

The teenage self-taught makeup artist had just embarked on an Instagram series recreating some fierce looks from the drag queen contest’s finalists, kicking things off last week with Gigi Goode. Tuesday’s transformation into Jaida Essence Hall, however, seems to have really hit the spot.

No sooner had Maya posted her “recreation of Jaida Essence Hall’s beautiful purple look” and asked people to tag the celeb with the hopes of her post getting to her, that the Drag Race finalist actually reshared her photo on her own Instagram stories.

And while having your photo reshared by a celebrity with over 350,000 followers must’ve felt great, we’re willing to bet Jaida’s “The slay!” comment on Maya’s makeup game was the definite cherry on the fleek cake.