د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Tamara Webb Welcomes Baby Pixie Rose Into The World

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of Malta’s favourite Insta queens has taken to her socials to announce the birth of her first baby, and it is super adorable.

“Welcome to the world Pixie Rose,” Tamara Webb said in a post alongside pictures of the new parents and their first daughter from hospital.

“Oh how we wished and waited for you Baby P. Daddy and I are soaking in every minute. Our little fairy has came into the world yesterday night, Saturday 22nd August at 11:25pm.”

Tamara and her partner Ken thanked the midwives and nurses who helped them along their journey, calling them “queens ta vera!”

With baby Pixie Rose officially on the scene now, Tamara and Ken were just left glowing in the fact that their little baby girl was now with them.

“Ken and I are so thankful and overwhelmed! We cannot believe she’s actually here!”

Share this story to congratulate Tamara and her beautiful family!

READ NEXT: Eleven Years After He Was Arrested In A Police Sting Aged 16, Maltese Youth's Life Remains On Hold

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK