Tamara Webb Welcomes Baby Pixie Rose Into The World

One of Malta’s favourite Insta queens has taken to her socials to announce the birth of her first baby, and it is super adorable.

“Welcome to the world Pixie Rose,” Tamara Webb said in a post alongside pictures of the new parents and their first daughter from hospital.

“Oh how we wished and waited for you Baby P. Daddy and I are soaking in every minute. Our little fairy has came into the world yesterday night, Saturday 22nd August at 11:25pm.”