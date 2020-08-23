Tamara Webb Welcomes Baby Pixie Rose Into The World
One of Malta’s favourite Insta queens has taken to her socials to announce the birth of her first baby, and it is super adorable.
“Welcome to the world Pixie Rose,” Tamara Webb said in a post alongside pictures of the new parents and their first daughter from hospital.
“Oh how we wished and waited for you Baby P. Daddy and I are soaking in every minute. Our little fairy has came into the world yesterday night, Saturday 22nd August at 11:25pm.”
Tamara and her partner Ken thanked the midwives and nurses who helped them along their journey, calling them “queens ta vera!”
With baby Pixie Rose officially on the scene now, Tamara and Ken were just left glowing in the fact that their little baby girl was now with them.
“Ken and I are so thankful and overwhelmed! We cannot believe she’s actually here!”
