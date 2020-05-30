Slay At Home! Maltese Celebs Posing In Front Of Their Doors Is The Socially Distant Fire We Needed

د . إAEDSRر . س

Cancellations of festivals and events nationwide have meant we don’t get to see each other as often as we’d like to. But that also means way less celebrity-spotting. Thankfully, they’re coming to us… straight from their doorsteps.

In an awesome new photo series which kicked off earlier this month, fashion photographer Kurt Paris took to the streets of Malta to snap the faces we all know and love, strutting their stuff the way only they know how. The only difference is that Fashion Week red carpets and magnificent backdrops have instead been replaced with their own front doors.

From influencers like Madeleine Baldacchino, Sarah Zerafa and Stella Cini to fashion icons like Charles & Ron and Carina, the series, aptly named Fuq l-Għatba, has it all.

Already in its 28th “episode”, the photo series has shone a fabulous light on the otherwise mundane life of quarantine, with flowing dresses and sharp looks contrasted against the everyday porches and front doors of Malta’s streets. And it’s all in black in white, of course, for extra dose of drama.

The latest uploads even featured the dynamic sisterly duo of Jade and Yazmin Zammit Stevens, both snapped at their finest and fiercest.

Here’s hoping we get more of these!

 

Fuq l-għatba #socialdistancing Episode 7. Madeleine . . . . . #fashionphotography #malta #quarantined #stayhomestaysafe

Fuq l-għatba #socialdistancing Episode 2. Carina @models_m . . . . . #fashionphotography #malta #quarantined #stayhomestaysafe

Fuq l-għatba #socialdistancing Episode 5. Charles & Ron . . . . . #fashionphotography #malta #quarantined #stayhomestaysafe

Fuq l-għatba #socialdistancing Episode 10. Sarah . . . . . #fashionphotography #malta #quarantined #stayhomestaysafe #fuqlghatba

Fuq l-għatba #socialdistancing Episode 16. Stella . . . . #fashionphotography #malta #quarantined #stayhomestaysafe #fuqlghatba

