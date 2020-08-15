Sienna And Bowie! Maltese Blogger ‘Blessed’ After Giving Birth To Twins, But One Remains In Mater Dei For Further Treatment

One of Malta’s most prominent lifestyle bloggers has just given birth to the perfect pair of twins, Bowie and Sienna. “Having both of them in my arms, feeding them and finally seeing their faces after all of this time, is a feeling word can not describe,” Melissa Gatt told her fans as she broke the news on Instagram. It was a particularly quiet week online for the mummy influencer who opted to stay away from social media as she prepared for the big day. But she’s finally broken her silence and we couldn’t be happier to see that she recorded her journey to childbirth and even gave us a glimpse at the cute twins swaddled right beside her.

However, just like everything else in 2020, Melissa’s pregnancy was far more complicated than expected. It’s hard enough giving birth to twins but, unfortunately, baby Bowie developed some complications soon after and had to be moved to another unit for further monitoring.

“They were worried that he might have been born with some kind of infection and that it would be best if he gets moved to NICU,” she said. “My heart was breaking at that point as I had only spent 20 minutes with our little boy before he was taken from us.” With COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, Melissa and her husband were limited to visiting their baby boy once a day and had to watch from afar as he was connected to drips in an incubator. Thankfully, after numerous tests, the mother of three received the good news that Bowie didn’t have an infection but was born with concentrated blood which could be treated with antibiotics and the correct fluid. “We are not sure when he will be allowed to come home,” she said. “Right now, we are taking it one step at a time. We are home without him and it breaks my heart. But we believe we will have him with us soon.” On the other hand, baby Sienna made the journey home and got to meet her big sister Savannah for the first time ever.