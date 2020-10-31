Shyli Rose and Jordan Grech, aka Mr and Mrs Jewels, have opened up for the first time about their relationship, burgeoning OnlyFans career, and the future of their family.

Speaking to Lovin Malta in an exclusive interview set to be released tomorrow at 10.20am on Lovin Malta, Shyli and Jordan speak about dealing with requests from clients and fans, and how they keep it professional.

Jordan recounted one offer that Shyli had received that left him shocked.

“I expect people to come onto her, but she’s actually surprised me with her loyalty. She’d actually turned down $20,000 from somebody who wanted to sleep with her, and that was something I didn’t even know about until I saw the message,” Jordan said.

“It just goes to show that there’s more to this than just being a ‘whore’ for money.”