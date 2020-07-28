Sarah Zerafa Pens Emotional Message To Herself On The Eve Of Her 25th Birthday

د . إAEDSRر . س

On the eve of her 25th birthday, Sarah Zerafa has penned an emotional message to herself, reflecting back on a turbulent but tremendously fruitful year for the social media star.

“It wasn’t an easy year, but you made it work. You got to meet the love of your life and started living together after just a couple of months. You reached new goals and set higher dreams. You lived every day to the fullest like there was no tomorrow.”

From winning a Fashion Influencer Award at the Malta Fashion Week to making the daring switch from Time To Eat to Bolt Food, it has truly been an eventful 365 days for the star…

 

But it has also been one of heartache and the loss of someone very close to her.

“You lost an angel who hasn’t stopped taking care of you from heaven (miss you Nannu). You learned to love yourself. And most importantly, you learned what true happiness feels like,” she said.

Through heartbreak, Sarah Zerafa has only come out stronger and has cemented her reputation as one of Malta’s biggest social media names out there.

And at just 25 (almost), we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us over the next year.

 

Happy Birthday Sosa!

