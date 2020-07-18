Sarah Zerafa Dressed As A Bolt Driver Means Her Fancy Takeaway Days Are Officially Over

It’s official. We’ll never get a Sarah Zerafa and Time To Eat collab ever again, but that’s ok…

…because instead, we’ll be getting Sosa delivering food to our door dressed in full Bolt Food gear.

Hungry? Fancying Bolt Food delivery?

The Maltese influencer and model who became a household food takeaway star thanks to her Time To Eat promo has officially closed that chapter.

And to let all her fans know that she’s now 100% a Bolt Girl, she took to a TikTok-inspired Instagram post to seal the deal.