Sarah Zerafa Dressed As A Bolt Driver Means Her Fancy Takeaway Days Are Officially Over
It’s official. We’ll never get a Sarah Zerafa and Time To Eat collab ever again, but that’s ok…
…because instead, we’ll be getting Sosa delivering food to our door dressed in full Bolt Food gear.
Hungry? Fancying Bolt Food delivery?
The Maltese influencer and model who became a household food takeaway star thanks to her Time To Eat promo has officially closed that chapter.
And to let all her fans know that she’s now 100% a Bolt Girl, she took to a TikTok-inspired Instagram post to seal the deal.
HUNGRY? ???? Tag a friend who fancies a takeaway ???? @boltfood_mt • #BoltGirl ????
Earlier this year, Sosa announced that she would be promoting Bolt Food services and Malta’s takeaway game changed forever.
It’s bigger than LeBron moving to Miami and Ronalda to Juventus!
Although she’s saying retiring her Time To Eat catchphrase, it forever has its place in our hearts and we can’t help but repeat it every time we see those red delivery scooters or the YoutTube ad.