Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco, Michael Bay… And Morgan Chetcuti! Maltese Stuntman Features On Netflix’s Latest Blockbuster

Malta’s most famous stuntman Morgan Chetcuti keeps adding to his decorated resume, with his latest feature in none other than the Michael Bay flick 6 Underground.

It couldn’t be a more exciting time for the uber-popular Hollywood director who just made his debut on Netflix this Christmas with the action thriller 6 Underground. And who did he entrust his stunts too? None other than our favourite stuntman, Morgan Chetcuti.

Morgan has already performed in some of the biggest movies of the 21st century including Star Wars and Captain Phillips, but his latest performance might be his most daring one yet.

“I lost count how many times I ‘died’ while shooting 6 Underground,” Chetcuti joked on Instagram, sharing some awesome behind the scenes shots from the Bay superflick.

6 Underground features Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco and a fuckload of dynamite… which is where Morgan comes in.

From car crashes to crashing tables, there isn’t anything that Morgan isn’t up for…