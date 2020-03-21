QuaranTEA! Chucky’s New Daily Live Show Will Check Up On All Your Favourite Celebs On Lockdown

Wondering what Ira Losco is doing while being mostly stuck at home? What about Valentina Rossi and her dog Bailey? And yes, the question on everyone’s minds right now: what. is. Ben. Camille. up. to? Well, Chucky is here to help. Still in Dublin but never too far from our hearts, Chucky is hitting Instagram next week for a daily live show featuring all your favourite celebs. “Essentially, I’ll be chilling with some of Malta’s sweethearts, sipping a cuppa in our PJs and chatting about what they’re doing to keep themselves busy at home, how they plan to celebrate once this all blows over and reminiscing about the fun times we had together,” Chucky told Lovin Malta of his new show, aptly named QuaranTEA. And it’s already looking like a packed schedule: it all kicks off – as it should – with Malta’s pop royalty Ira Losco on Monday, with Rossi and Camille featuring on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I want to give people a much needed break from the scary world of news spirals… and the scarier reality of having to hang out with the same people for the next few weeks.” Beyond the catching up, Chucky is also planning on having a mini interview portion, but much like 2017’s Lovin Live, it’s definitely not going to be a normal interview by any stretch of the imagination. “Remember, last time Ira Losco and I hung out on live, she tattooed me,” Chucky adds. And yes, we do remember. Very much so. Here’s a refresher of that, just in case.

“The reason I’m doing this is simple: I’m an entertainer at heart, and making people happy literally feels like my calling in life.” “With venues closed for God knows how long, apart from the financial fear (which is very present, I’m also feeling lost that I can’t help people laugh/smile/forget their worries as much as I normally can,” Chucky added. “So I’m doing everything I can to keep spirits high, and asking a few celebrity friends who feel the same to join me.” And this isn’t even the only new show Chucky’s embarked on in an effort to brighten everyone’s newsfeeds. Yesterday, a new show beautifully dubbed Fil-Kċina Ma’ Nancy Boy saw him try to make traditional figolli from scratch, and tonight even sees the debut of a new experimental stand-up/Q&A livestream, It’s This Or OnlyFans. So if you’ve got some free indoors time on your hands (which literally everyone does now) and need a laugh or five, head to Chucky’s official Facebook page for all the shows, clips and announcements. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what Ben Camille is up to in quarantine.