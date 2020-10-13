‘My Warrior, My King’: X-Factor Malta Finalist Justine Shorfid Pays Tribute To Her Late Grandfather

Justine Shorfid, the powerhouse singer who made it all the way to the X-Factor Malta final, is mourning the loss of her grandfather who passed away yesterday. The young starlet took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandfather and reflected on the important role he played in her life.

“You were my warrior, my king and most of all you were a blessing to me and will always be,” she said. Shorfid received news that her grandfather passed away yesterday, something she says made her realise how important it is to cherish and appreciate those around you. “You taught me a lot of things in life and it hurts knowing I’ll never be able to see your face again.” Shorefield rose to prominence earlier this year after she belted her way to the finals of the second season of X-Factor Malta losing only to Destiny Chukunyere.