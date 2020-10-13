د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘My Warrior, My King’: X-Factor Malta Finalist Justine Shorfid Pays Tribute To Her Late Grandfather

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Justine Shorfid, the powerhouse singer who made it all the way to the X-Factor Malta final, is mourning the loss of her grandfather who passed away yesterday.

The young starlet took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandfather and reflected on the important role he played in her life. 

“You were my warrior, my king and most of all you were a blessing to me and will always be,” she said. 

Shorfid received news that her grandfather passed away yesterday, something she says made her realise how important it is to cherish and appreciate those around you. 

You taught me a lot of things in life and it hurts knowing I’ll never be able to see your face again.”

Shorefield rose to prominence earlier this year after she belted her way to the finals of the second season of X-Factor Malta losing only to Destiny Chukunyere.

Although she didn’t win, she became a fan favourite following her emotional performance and can be spotted singing in spots around Malta.

“Sometimes we will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Forever in our hearts rest in peace my angel, until we meet again,” she ended.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: Shyli And Jordan: €1,000 Reward For Info On Whoever Is Leaking Our Videos

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK