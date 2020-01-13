‘My Chance To Make A Statement’: Alex Alden Shares Story Behind Fierce Look On X Factor’s First Live Show

2020 was off to a turbulent start in Malta, and while it mostly gravitated around political figures, everyone ended up being somehow thrown in the fray by the end. One of those people, Alex Alden, had a massive stage and all of Malta tuning in last night… and she definitely used it to the absolute maximum.

During this season’s first X Factor Malta Live Show last night, Alden showed up with a fierce outfit that looked equal parts Victorian royal and vampire hunter. The look – which was another Luke Azzopardi instant classic – lit online comment threads on fire, and at the centre of it all was the quiet singer-songwriter who had just caused quite the stir.

Taking to Facebook, Alden not only shared shots of the awesome outfit with her friends and fans, but also the backstory that led up to this moment.

“It’s no secret that over the past few weeks I’ve been thrown into a period where I questioned what my role as an artist (and judge) really is.”

“Tonight was my chance to make a statement about just that,” Alden went on, reminding everyone of the now-classic-and-memed-to-holy-hell “Roman crown and regal pink moments” of last year’s finals.