‘My Chance To Make A Statement’: Alex Alden Shares Story Behind Fierce Look On X Factor’s First Live Show
2020 was off to a turbulent start in Malta, and while it mostly gravitated around political figures, everyone ended up being somehow thrown in the fray by the end. One of those people, Alex Alden, had a massive stage and all of Malta tuning in last night… and she definitely used it to the absolute maximum.
During this season’s first X Factor Malta Live Show last night, Alden showed up with a fierce outfit that looked equal parts Victorian royal and vampire hunter. The look – which was another Luke Azzopardi instant classic – lit online comment threads on fire, and at the centre of it all was the quiet singer-songwriter who had just caused quite the stir.
Taking to Facebook, Alden not only shared shots of the awesome outfit with her friends and fans, but also the backstory that led up to this moment.
“It’s no secret that over the past few weeks I’ve been thrown into a period where I questioned what my role as an artist (and judge) really is.”
“Tonight was my chance to make a statement about just that,” Alden went on, reminding everyone of the now-classic-and-memed-to-holy-hell “Roman crown and regal pink moments” of last year’s finals.
“This evening I am wearing a warrior’s coat dress, featuring High Victorian tailoring and with locally produced prints based on actual x-rays of the designer himself,” Alden elaborated. “Picture Lara Croft in the time of Queen Victoria.”
“When objects of beauty borrow from the dark and mysterious, they only do this to shed light where many would rather it is not shone.”
Beloved local designer Luke Azzopardi shared even more shots of the outfit on his own Facebook profile, giving very clear reasons to why he chose such a bold statement for the young X Factor judge.
“We like to think the garments we are responsible for bring out the best of those who wear them – and with Alexandra there’s a special fortitude we can’t wait to shed light on,” Azzopardi said.
The fierce monochrome look drew a lot of attention online, with hundreds of people already praising Azzopardi’s design and Alden’s poise.
Last night ended on a disastrous note for Alden, with all of her contestants finishing in the bottom three.
The Overs category saw the least amount of votes from all 12 contestants, with Ed Abdilla being instantly eliminated.
Meanwhile, Alden’s two other contestants – Paul Anthony and Celine – battled it out for a place on next week’s live show. By the end, all four judges unanimously chose to save Celine and send Paul home.
“This isn’t a situation any judge wants to be in,” Alex said before casting her vote. “It’s not fair, is it? I have to be careful and think ahead and I love what you both stand for, but tonight I’m going to send home Paul Anthony.”