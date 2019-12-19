Maltese Songwriter Muxu Held By Vietnamese Immigration Officials Since They Didn’t Believe Malta Was Real

If you’ve ever been held by airport security, you’ll know how scary and confusing it can be to face scrutiny from strangers in a different language. Now, imagine being held by security because they thought you were making up your country of origin… That’s exactly what happened to Maltese artist Matthew ‘Muxu’ Mercieca during his travels to Asia.

“Just spent an extra hour in immigration as they thought my passport was fake and I was making up the country Malta,” the singer-songwriter posted on his Instagram story. Muxu is currently in South Korea, where he headed to after leaving Vietnam yesterday morning. The local singer-songwriter is currently travelling the globe, living a “nomadic” lifestyle on a journey of self-discovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muxu (@muxumusic) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:53am PST

“Just in case we ever feel too important,” Muxu closed his post off with, referencing the island’s tiny size in irony. We’re still scratching our heads as to how a security official in an airport, of all places, didn’t know geography well enough to know that Malta is in fact a real country. Speaking to Lovin Malta, Muxu described the strange experience saying that at one point officials began “smelling and scanning every single page”. “Eventually, I had to pull up Google Maps to prove it exists,” he laughed in relief that the interrogation didn’t take a more negative turn.