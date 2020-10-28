‘It’s Been Hard’: Maltese Songwriter Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Stigma After Testing Positive For Virus
A local singer and songwriter has spoken out against the stigma he has faced after testing positive for COVID-19.
Matt Mercieca, also known as Muxu, took to Instagram to confirm rumours that he had tested positive for the virus and to assure everyone that he is safe and currently self-quarantine.
“It is true, I do have coronavirus and I am currently self-isolating and have been doing so for a while,” he said on his Instagram story.
“Thank God my symptoms have been very mild and I am one the lucky ones,” he continued.
However, as if being infected with the virus isn’t enough, the musician has also had to deal with the stigma that has come with being a COVID-19 patient, something he didn’t anticipate.
“Please be kinder and more compassionate with people who do have coronavirus,” he continued.
“Nobody willingly gets it and the stigma I have felt because of having it is something I’ve never felt before,” he said.
Muxu reminds everything that in addition to the physical toll of the virus, there’s the mental battle that comes with being infected with a novel virus and having to be separated from your loved ones for a number of days.
And if there’s anything to take away from this, it’s that if you know someone infected with COVID-19, make sure to reach out to them and check to see if they are ok.
“If someone you know and love has it, just check in on them by sending them a message instead of being a constant reminder that there is something currently wrong with them,” he said.
“Mentally it has been hard… to all those who sent me love, thank you so much.”
Malta has hit a record-high of 1,915 active COVID-19 cases and has registered 56 COVID-19 related deaths so far including an 89-year-old woman this morning.
While the country has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in Europe, the virus has far more health implications than one might initially assume, including the mental toll it takes on a positive patient.
“The thing about this virus is it’s such a lonely virus because you have to make sure you’re away from everyone,” he ended.
