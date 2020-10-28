‘It’s Been Hard’: Maltese Songwriter Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Stigma After Testing Positive For Virus

Matt Mercieca, also known as Muxu, took to Instagram to confirm rumours that he had tested positive for the virus and to assure everyone that he is safe and currently self-quarantine.

A local singer and songwriter has spoken out against the stigma he has faced after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It is true, I do have coronavirus and I am currently self-isolating and have been doing so for a while,” he said on his Instagram story.

“Thank God my symptoms have been very mild and I am one the lucky ones,” he continued.

However, as if being infected with the virus isn’t enough, the musician has also had to deal with the stigma that has come with being a COVID-19 patient, something he didn’t anticipate.

“Please be kinder and more compassionate with people who do have coronavirus,” he continued.

“Nobody willingly gets it and the stigma I have felt because of having it is something I’ve never felt before,” he said.

Muxu reminds everything that in addition to the physical toll of the virus, there’s the mental battle that comes with being infected with a novel virus and having to be separated from your loved ones for a number of days.

And if there’s anything to take away from this, it’s that if you know someone infected with COVID-19, make sure to reach out to them and check to see if they are ok.