Ira Losco’s 2019 In Photos Proves She’s Still Very Much Malta’s Pop Queen

Oh boy, 2019 sure was an eventful year, huh? But amidst everything that led up to this being one of the longest-feeling years in a while, the end of the decade proved to be another awesome 12 months for Malta’s undisputed queen of pop, Ira Losco.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the 38-year-old sweetheart took a look back on what turned out to be a very big year for her, both professionally and personally.

In fact, this was the year that Losco got married to chef-beau Sean Gravina, and with whom she continued to enjoy the upbringing of their adorable son Harry.