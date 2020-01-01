Ira Losco’s 2019 In Photos Proves She’s Still Very Much Malta’s Pop Queen
Oh boy, 2019 sure was an eventful year, huh? But amidst everything that led up to this being one of the longest-feeling years in a while, the end of the decade proved to be another awesome 12 months for Malta’s undisputed queen of pop, Ira Losco.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the 38-year-old sweetheart took a look back on what turned out to be a very big year for her, both professionally and personally.
In fact, this was the year that Losco got married to chef-beau Sean Gravina, and with whom she continued to enjoy the upbringing of their adorable son Harry.
2019 in Photos. Family Our wedding Sunday Circle Personality Feature Hey Now Collab Release Lovin Malta : Best Female Artist, Best POP Artist, Best Collaboration Cannonball Collab Release/Video Andrea Bocelli “Vivo Per Lei” Duet Joseph Calleja Concert Mentoring Owen Leullen till the X Factor Final Greatest Hits Medley Performance Credits: @nikolicdiane @privehairmalta @this_is_rob_earth @rosemarieabelastudio @charles&ron @krismicallefphoto @briangrech @imagesbyninaadams
But beyond the fabulous updates of the Losco family, Ira’s year was also dotted by a number of professional accomplishments, making 2019 one of her most successful years yet.
Everything from having her own personality feature on the Sunday Cirle to duetting with Andrea Bocelli for a special performance of Vivo Per Lei were highlighted by the singer, who had also kicked off 2019 mentoring X Factor Malta runner-up Owen Leuellen.
By April, Ira and Leuellen ended up dominating airwaves with the young rapper’s rendition of Losco’s Hey Now, a track that quickly became one of the most played on the island for months to come. Ira eventually also collaborated with X Factor Malta winner Michela Pace, on the September release of Cannonball.
Of course, 2019 was also the year that Ira Losco took to the stage of the Lovin Music Awards’ inaugural edition for a jaw-dropping performance… sweeping up a couple of awards in the process.
Delivering 10 straight minutes of classics spanning far beyond this decade, Ira’s greatest hits medley at the LMAs cemented just how much of a musical force to be reckoned she still is.
And while she was at it, she also managed to take home Best Female Artist, Best Pop Artist and Best Collaboration for that Hey Now banger.
Here’s to Ira’s amazing 2019… and to yet another amazing one in 2020!