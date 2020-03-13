Ira Losco Sets Record Straight After Accusations Of Not Taking Enough Precautions Following Sicily Trip

X Factor Malta judge and leading singer Ira Losco has clarified details about her February trip to Sicily after being called out for not self-quarantining on her return.

In a lengthy Facebook post, she hit back at those commenters who were “trying to be clever” and spread malicious lies and misinformation about Losco and her family.

“Some are saying that I am a hypocrite because I didn’t quarantine following a trip to Sicily in February,” she said today.