Ira Losco Sets Record Straight After Accusations Of Not Taking Enough Precautions Following Sicily Trip
X Factor Malta judge and leading singer Ira Losco has clarified details about her February trip to Sicily after being called out for not self-quarantining on her return.
In a lengthy Facebook post, she hit back at those commenters who were “trying to be clever” and spread malicious lies and misinformation about Losco and her family.
“Some are saying that I am a hypocrite because I didn’t quarantine following a trip to Sicily in February,” she said today.
“We travelled during the Carnival weekend by catamaran to Sicily arriving in Malta on the 24th February,” she explained. “While we were there, news spread of northern Italy being affected and the virus travelling fast. Naturally, before we returned we checked whether quarantine was required. We were told Sicily was not affected and therefore we didn’t require quarantine.”
Her post comes after some people reacted badly to a photo her husband Sean Gravina had posted during their recent trip to Sicily.
Carnival 2020 – Sicily touring. Troppo fun time. Back to @crustbakerybarbistro tomorrow with some fresh new ideas for the week,” Gravina had said on the 24th of February.
Losco let everyone know that her family were following the recommended precautions, as they had been doing.
“We have been here since the 24th of February = 2 and a half weeks = 19 days,” she said. “Having asked whether to quarantine or not, being told not to. And today we have started like all other respectful citizens to stay home save for buying some necessities. We will keep following instructions by authorities as we always have.”
However, since then, fears over the coronavirus have spiked, leading to several online witch hunts as well as the rapid spread of misinformation.
Just this week, a 16-year-old girl confirmed with the coronavirus was doxxed and had her personal information shared online after a rumour that she had ignored her quarantine and went to a club in Paceville spread.
Her family and friends were forced to defend her publicly as the girl received death threats, among them from people hoping she would die from the coronavirus.
Losco’s comments today follow a similar trend, with Maltese people quick to point the finger as confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus reached double digits earlier today.