Ira Losco Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child, A Girl
Malta’s Queen of Pop Ira Losco has announced she’s four months pregnant with her second child and is eagerly awaiting her first daughter, her little “Rock Chick”.
“Three is a magic number… but four rocks!!” Ira said excitedly this morning.
“Sean, Harry and I are excited about his new sister hitting town this November. Our hearts are bursting with love for her already,” she continued.
Ira said she’d be committed to her events until then and until it’s safe for her to perform.
“I will also be back in action in no time. Obviously keeping the health of our little girl, my own and my family’s into consideration. However, it will be no different to the first time around. Us women fulfil many roles in life and I believe we are great jugglers… well, life is a bit like a circus innit?!”
Tag someone who is going to love this!