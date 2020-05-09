Hey, Fluffy! World-Famous American Comedian Reveals That Malta Tops His Travel Bucket List On Instagram Q&A

د . إAEDSRر . س

All travel has ceased in light of the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t make Malta any less of a tourist destination hot spot.

While conducting a Q&A on his Instagram account, famous American actor and comedian Gabriel Iglesias (aka ‘Fluffy’) name-dropped Malta as the one destination that he’d love to visit but hasn’t already.

The American comedian is renowned for his spot-on voice impressions as well as his stand up comedy skits ‘Fluffy Goes To…’

And it seems like Malta might be the next destination on his list.

Despite being super well-travelled, we’re still surprised that the American knew where Malta is and that it is the top destination on his travel list.

Although it’s still way too early before anyone does any travelling, it’s still nice to see that our little archipelago hasn’t lost its Meditternean mystique amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

And we’re most desperate now than ever to have some comedy in our life… so Fluffy, please come!

