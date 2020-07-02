Hey Boris, Here’s What Maltese Celebs Would Look Like If Everyone Actually Was Obese

Every couple of months, there’s at least one news source re-reporting that Malta has yet again made it to the top of the list of countries with obesity rates. This week, it had to be UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remind us about it.

While there are other things that Malta ranks very high at, obesity is always the one getting mentioned. So we took it onto ourselves to reimagine some of Malta’s celebrities with one simple addition – an added 90 kilos (that’s 200 pounds).

DISCLAIMER: We believe in being confident and happy in your body, no matter what size you are. What we are talking about here is not a few extra pounds, but a factual, unhealthy streak that needs to be stopped. If a meek suggestion won’t do, perhaps shocking comedy will.

DISCLAIMER 2: Adrian Delia is not on this list because, for some reason, every single app we tried refused to accept any of his photos as “a valid face”. We’re still trying to understand the massive implications there.

1. Joseph Muscat

Set in the alternate dimension where our former Prime Minister has the power to order all the pastizzerias to send daily turtieri if they wish to continue operating.

2. Michelle Muscat

“When you can down four chicken pies in 2 minutes come speak to me, my dear.”