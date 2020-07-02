د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Hey Boris, Here’s What Maltese Celebs Would Look Like If Everyone Actually Was Obese

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Every couple of months, there’s at least one news source re-reporting that Malta has yet again made it to the top of the list of countries with obesity rates. This week, it had to be UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remind us about it.

While there are other things that Malta ranks very high at, obesity is always the one getting mentioned. So we took it onto ourselves to reimagine some of Malta’s celebrities with one simple addition – an added 90 kilos (that’s 200 pounds).

DISCLAIMER: We believe in being confident and happy in your body, no matter what size you are. What we are talking about here is not a few extra pounds, but a factual, unhealthy streak that needs to be stopped. If a meek suggestion won’t do, perhaps shocking comedy will.

DISCLAIMER 2: Adrian Delia is not on this list because, for some reason, every single app we tried refused to accept any of his photos as “a valid face”. We’re still trying to understand the massive implications there.

1. Joseph Muscat

Obese Joseph Muscat

Set in the alternate dimension where our former Prime Minister has the power to order all the pastizzerias to send daily turtieri if they wish to continue operating.

2. Michelle Muscat

Obese Michelle Muscat

“When you can down four chicken pies in 2 minutes come speak to me, my dear.”

3. Robert Abela

Sure he’s usually swole AF, but here’s what good old Bobby would look like if he instead swallowed a whole bunch of Happy Meals.

Talk about kontinwita’.

4. Simon Busuttil

Obese Simon Busuttil

The one where he gives up on his hopes and dreams of becoming Prime Minister and dedicates his life to being an official fast-food taster.

Corrupt? Barra. Hungry? Ġewwwwwwa.

5. John Bundy

Obese Bundy

Inti toqgħod fil-għoli? Tista tgħaddi drive-thru?

6. Ben Camille

Obese Ben Camille

He’s still trying very hard to stay ahead of the fashionista curve, but we’re guessing it’s going to be a little bit harder to squeeze into those slim-fit suits.

7. Davide Tucci

Obese Davide Tucci

If you listen closely enough, you can hear the collective groan of a thousand teenage girls (and boys) at once.

8. Xandru Grech

Obese Xandru

With so many other competitors vying for the title of Middle-Aged Maltese Heartthrob, Xandru seems to have just given up and let go. It’s OK buddy, here, have another chocolate cake.

9. Peppi Azzopardi

Obese Peppi Azzopardi

He might’ve challenged Boris to a national dieting movement which will prove him wrong in a couple of months, but why not squeeze in a cheeky burger before it all kicks off?

10. Valentina Rossi

Obese Valentina Rossi

The best / worst part about this is that it weirdly doesn’t even look edited. Maybe it’s because of the “Don’t you dare touch my Double Whopper” look.

11. Mintoff

Obese Mintoff

Those are not soldiers of steel Mintoff is so romantically gazing at – there’s a whole tray of Serkin pastizzi fresh out of the oven.

12. Ira Losco

Obese Ira

Good luck walking on water now, Ira!

13. Gianluca Bezzina

Obese Gianluca

Bless his soul, he never stops smiling… even if there seems to be some pain behind that eye-fat.

14. Kurt Calleja

Obese Kurt Calleja

You can forget seeing those dance moves any time soon – now, it’s all about making it to the kitchen counter.

15. Tiffany Pisani

Obese Tiffany

At least she’ll still be a killer DJ… ?

16. Joseph Calleja

14798931 10210841094693463 982672378 N

Nessun Mangia!

Which other celebs would you like to see fatified? Let us know in the comments on Facebook!

 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Sean Gravina Returns For His Final Blind Taste Challenge... And Gives Us One Himself!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK