Five Months Later! Love Island Winner Finally Returns To Malta And Reunites With Girlfriend

It’s been a long first half of 2020 for couples with homes thousands of miles apart… and that includes one Maltese law student and her Love Island celebrity-boo.

“Reunited after five months,” British celeb Kem Cetinay said on Instagram last weekend, uploading a photo from St. Julian’s alongside his girlfriend, Alexandra Hyzler.

The 25-year-old Maltese lawyer and the 2017 Love Island winner had gone Instagram official back in January, but it didn’t take long for the couple to be divided by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Now, though, it looks like the two have finally been reunited!