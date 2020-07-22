Five Months Later! Love Island Winner Finally Returns To Malta And Reunites With Girlfriend

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s been a long first half of 2020 for couples with homes thousands of miles apart… and that includes one Maltese law student and her Love Island celebrity-boo.

“Reunited after five months,” British celeb Kem Cetinay said on Instagram last weekend, uploading a photo from St. Julian’s alongside his girlfriend, Alexandra Hyzler.

The 25-year-old Maltese lawyer and the 2017 Love Island winner had gone Instagram official back in January, but it didn’t take long for the couple to be divided by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Now, though, it looks like the two have finally been reunited!

 

The last time the British hunk was spotted in Malta was in Valletta back in November 2019, but there might be some more celebrity-spotting opportunities to be had this year!

And don’t worry if you don’t instantly recognise Cetinay; the former Love Island winner has got a fresh new haircut. The good news is that Lexi digs it… and to be honest, that’s all that matters.

Meanwhile, it looks like Cetinay’s followers – which now number over two million on Instagram alone – are still fawning over the Maltese beauty, with one person commenting “She got any mates?” Ah world, never change.

