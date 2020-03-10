‘Devastated’ Beauty Guru Jeffree Star Forced To Cancel Malta Holiday Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Hi, how are ya? Well, if you’re a Jeffree Star fan, you’re about to be severely disappointed.

The super popular beauty guru with millions of followers took to Instagram for one very bittersweet announcement for his islander-fans.

It turns out Jeffree Star was coming to Malta on holiday later this month… but has had to cancel his trip amidst growing fears and travel bans over the Coronavirus.

“I’m a little devastated because I was supposed to go to Italy later this month for a really huge makeup convention,” Jeffree told his 16 million followers last night. “I was also gonna go to Malta, and all travel for me and my team has been cancelled.”

The 34-year-old CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics went on to lament how “fucking crazy” the world has gotten, saying “travelling is what none of us need to be doing right now.”

“Hope everyone out there is staying safe and calm,” Jeffree finished, urging people to stay aware and stay safe.

Jeffree’s announcement came hours after the whole of Italy was put on lockdown last night, which was promptly followed by Malta stopping flights to Italy and trips to Sicily earlier today.

Local fans of the millionaire beauty guru were devastated to hear the news on Malta’s online beauty fora, with some only discovering Jeffree Star was going to visit the island seconds before finding out his trip had been cancelled.

