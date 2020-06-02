د . إAEDSRر . س

Destiny Speaks Out Against Racism: ‘I Stand With What’s Right… Black Lives Matter’

Destiny Chukunyere has come out strongly against racism, saying she cannot believe how ignorance remains a leading cause of racial segregation in society.

“I stand with what’s right and black lives matter,” the young Maltese singer wrote on Instagram. “I still cannot believe how ignorance and lack of knowledge is a leading cause of racial segregation in society.”

“Even today BLACK PEOPLE encounter different forms of discrimination simply because of their skin colour. Black lives do matter, all lives matter. We are all human beings, we all suffer, we all have a different background and we all should be treated equally because in the end we are all the same. Let’s spread positivity and love.”

Destiny posted her status along with a black square as part of the global #BlackOutTuesday movement, in which people are blackening their follower’ Instagram feeds in solidarity with black people, particularly in the wake of Georg Floyd’s murder. 

