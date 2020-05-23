Cosmo Sosa! Legendary Magazine ‘Freaking Out’ At Sarah Zerafa’s Celebrity-Inspired Outfits

“Guys, I’m screaming,” Malta’s mega-influencer Sarah Zerafa told friends, family and followers yesterday evening. “We made it on Cosmopolitan!”

Yes, you read that right. The Spanish edition of the legendary women’s fashion and entertainment magazine this weekend featured none other than our very own Sosa.

Focusing on her latest series of celebrity and Disney-inspired outfit reworks, Cosmo said it was “freaking out” at Sarah’s transformations, regularly complimenting the Maltese influencer for “completely nailing it”.