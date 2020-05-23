Cosmo Sosa! Legendary Magazine ‘Freaking Out’ At Sarah Zerafa’s Celebrity-Inspired Outfits
“Guys, I’m screaming,” Malta’s mega-influencer Sarah Zerafa told friends, family and followers yesterday evening. “We made it on Cosmopolitan!”
Yes, you read that right. The Spanish edition of the legendary women’s fashion and entertainment magazine this weekend featured none other than our very own Sosa.
Focusing on her latest series of celebrity and Disney-inspired outfit reworks, Cosmo said it was “freaking out” at Sarah’s transformations, regularly complimenting the Maltese influencer for “completely nailing it”.
From Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Belle and Cinderella, Sarah Zerafa’s oufit transformation posts have been doing insanely well.
Currently sitting at just under 220,000 followers, Sarah Zerafa’s Instagram account has shown no signs of slowing down, with this latest series of videos getting an average of 10,000 likes each and way more views.