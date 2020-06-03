Charmaine For Ġieħ Ir-Repubblika? Young MP Calls For Nation’s Highest Honour To Be Given To Public Health Superintendent

Malta’s Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci might’ve stolen the hearts and memes of thousands of people over the last three months, but if it were up to young MP Alex Muscat, she’d also be receiving the nation’s highest honour possible; the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika.

“Recently, we heard that the Mosta Local Council wants to bestow the Ġieħ il-Mosta onto her,” Muscat, who like Gauci is from Mosta, said during this afternoon’s plenary session. “But now, I’m going to take it up a notch.”

“I think the honour that Charmaine Gauci – and everyone and everything she’s represented – deserves is the highest honour this country can ever give to one of its children,” Muscat continued. “And I say this with complete responsibility; she deserves the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika.

“That honour was conceived as a show of gratitude to an exceptional merit. And if it’s not exception merit that Charmaine Gauci has shown, then I don’t know what exceptional merit is.”

“She represents this country’s fight against the pandemic, and the honour would also be a show of confidence in how this country has acted against the virus,” Muscat finished.