Bezzjoni! Malta’s National Theatre Company Checks Up On Industry Veterans In Series Of Quarantine Interviews

In the brunt of lockdown, Teatru Malta, Malta’s national theatre company, made us all feel a little bit better by launching the ‘Bezzjoni’ project. This incentive is made up of a series of interviews with veterans of Malta’s theatre industry, as we get a sneak peek of what quarantine life has been like for them.

As if these larger-than-life personalities weren’t enough to pique our interest, each and every interview is fronted with an iconic image of the actor in question peeking out of their traditionally Maltese front door. Doesn’t get much more local than that!

After fangirling over these quintessential icons, we thought of sharing some of the facts we learn about the actors with you. Here we go!