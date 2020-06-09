Bezzjoni! Malta’s National Theatre Company Checks Up On Industry Veterans In Series Of Quarantine Interviews
In the brunt of lockdown, Teatru Malta, Malta’s national theatre company, made us all feel a little bit better by launching the ‘Bezzjoni’ project. This incentive is made up of a series of interviews with veterans of Malta’s theatre industry, as we get a sneak peek of what quarantine life has been like for them.
As if these larger-than-life personalities weren’t enough to pique our interest, each and every interview is fronted with an iconic image of the actor in question peeking out of their traditionally Maltese front door. Doesn’t get much more local than that!
After fangirling over these quintessential icons, we thought of sharing some of the facts we learn about the actors with you. Here we go!
1. Maryrose Mallia
- This Maltese icon kick started her career in the arts when she was just 14-years old
- Mallia spent 16 years living in Germany
- She loves psychology and enjoys reading self-help books
- Apart from acting and singing, she also knows how to play the piano (is there anything she can’t do?!)
2. Karmen Azzopardi
- Karmen’s a sucker for some peace and quiet (we’re with you on that one!)
- She’s a very spiritual woman and has been working on fine-tuning her altruistic qualities during her time indoors
- Azzopardi recommends establishing a routine to stop quarantine from getting to you
- Throughout the 1950s, Karmen Azzopardi was one of the most popular actresses in Malta sought after by countless theatre companies – both local and foreign
3. Joe Quattromani
- Joe’s e-mail got hacked during Easter (sorry about that Joe!)
- He’s experienced in practically every artistic medium out there – from radio and stage to television and film
- This iconic Maltese actor makes sure to be early to whatever appointment he might have, the Bezzjoni interview included
- Joe does much more than just act – he’s also a theatre director and radio producer
Make sure to check out Teatru Malta‘s Facebook page for full versions of the interviews!