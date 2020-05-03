‘Believe And Achieve’: Kurt Calleja Shares Weight Loss Journey After Going Into ‘Self-Destruction Mode’
A popular Maltese singer has shared his ongoing weight loss challenge after going into “self-destruction mode” once isolation and social distancing rules hit the island.
“All I want to say is: ‘believe and achieve!’ Kurt Calleja said alongside two photos taken five weeks apart – and presumably, a few kilos apart as well.
And the Maltese singer didn’t hold back from sharing the details.
“During the first two weeks of quarantine/lockdown/social distancing I went into self-destruction mode and was eating anything I felt like – until I had an errand to run and felt like I was gonna die,” Calleja says with his trademark lightheartedness.
“That’s when I took my winter top off and saw what you see in the first photo – five weeks of moderate exercise and a delicious keto diet later and you get the second picture.”
Calleja, who represented Malta in the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with his single This Is The Night, said he hadn’t achieved his weight goals just yet.
“But the journey is the best part,” he said enthusiastically.
Calleja didn’t share just how much weight he lost, but he did say it was thanks due to a delicious keto diet, as well as some good training – and let’s hope his openness inspires others to get back on their feet!