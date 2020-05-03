‘Believe And Achieve’: Kurt Calleja Shares Weight Loss Journey After Going Into ‘Self-Destruction Mode’

A popular Maltese singer has shared his ongoing weight loss challenge after going into “self-destruction mode” once isolation and social distancing rules hit the island.

“All I want to say is: ‘believe and achieve!’ Kurt Calleja said alongside two photos taken five weeks apart – and presumably, a few kilos apart as well.

And the Maltese singer didn’t hold back from sharing the details.

“During the first two weeks of quarantine/lockdown/social distancing I went into self-destruction mode and was eating anything I felt like – until I had an errand to run and felt like I was gonna die,” Calleja says with his trademark lightheartedness.

“That’s when I took my winter top off and saw what you see in the first photo – five weeks of moderate exercise and a delicious keto diet later and you get the second picture.”