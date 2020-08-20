Baby Bowie’s Home! Maltese Blogger Reunites With Her Newborn Baby After He Spent One Week In An Incubator 

Maltese lifestyle blogger, and now mum of three, Melissa Gatt is finally allowed to spend time with her newborn baby boy after he spent one week in an incubator due to birth complications. Bowie was born with concentrated blood, a common complication in twins, but was moved to a newborn intensive care unit for further monitoring.

“My heart was breaking at that point as I spent just 20 minutes with our little boy,” Melissa said as she announced the birth of her twins. Over the next week, Melissa and her husband had limited contact with baby Bowie as he continued to be monitored at hospital until his condition got better. In the meantime, his twin sister Sienna was cleared to go home where she met with her older sister Savannah for the first time. And now, after one week of stress and worry, baby Bowie was finally cleared to go home and the Gatt family is now complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELISSA GATT (@theislandmumma) on Aug 19, 2020 at 8:46am PDT