Awguri! Byron Camilleri Didn’t Let COVID-19 Stop Him From Proposing To His Girlfriend Of Five Years

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has proposed to girlfriend of five years… and she said yes!

The COVID-19 pandemic is going to be a bit more memorable for the minister who just got engaged to his long term girlfriend Salome Catania.

The minister took to Facebook to share the wonderful news…

“How long is COVID-19 going to postpone important decisions?!” he said.

“After five years with Salome, I was ready to take the most important and it paid off… she said yes!”

Congratulations to the engaged couple!

