‘Awareness Is Essential’: Sarah Zerafa Urges Followers To ‘Forget’ Overconfidence Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Every single aspect of life has seemingly been overrun by debates, petitions and announcements related to the Coronavirus… so it was only a matter of time until that also included some of the country’s most followed people on social meida.

One of Malta’s biggest influencers, Sarah Zerafa, took to Instagram earlier today with a loud and clear appeal to her 212,000 followers.

“A mask will not protect you, but awareness is essential,” Zerafa started. “Forget, ‘I would survive the Coronavirus, I’m taking my chances’.”

“The way I see it, yeah, I might survive this,” the young influencer said. “But I might also carry it to someone who wouldn’t. And that is the problem.”

“Prevention is better than cure,” Zerafa appealed on the post which got over 2,000 reactions in less than two hours.

“Please don’t take this lightly,” the young model reiterated some time later on an Instagram story. “And stay safe.”