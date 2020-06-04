‘Aħjar Nidħaq’: Influencer Tamara Webb Asks Why Fathers Not Allowed To Visit Partners After Birth

Popular Maltese influencer Tamara Webb, who is pregnant herself, has questioned why this is the case.

Malta will lift several COVID-19 related restrictions tomorrow, but fathers will still not be allowed to visit their partners at hospital after they have given birth.

“Gatherings up to 70 people are allowed, everything is practically opening as from tomorrow, but visiting hours are not allowed, including fathers after their partner has given birth,” she wrote on Facebook. “If she’s there with her newborn for a week, that’s how long he has to wait to see them both.”

“Pero! Don’t worry, he can go have a nice dinner with friends or hey, even attend a party under 70 people before they both come home.”

At the start of the pandemic, fathers weren’t even allowed to be present with their partners for the labour process, but this measure was later lifted.

However, with the government declaring “victory” over COVID-19 and announcing the lifting of several restrictions, including the longstanding travel ban, questions must now be asked whether fathers should be allowed into hospital even after their partner has given birth.

Should fathers be allowed to visit their partners at hospital after they have given birth?