21st Century Talent: New Maltese Agency For Influencers Launches With All Your Favourite Faces

Hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes later, there’s no denying the power that Malta’s influencers have. And whether you’re already following half of them or are smugly chuckling as you think to yourself “Well I could do that” even though you clearly didn’t, there’s no escaping them. As the world continues evolving into a virtual playground where celebrites come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, Malta’s own digital talent has come together to back the newest initiative to hit the isles. Say hello to Island Talent Agency, Malta’s newest talent agency boasting some of the hottest names in the game; influencers and models.

Malta’s favourite names and hottest faces are all here, from singers to fully-fledged Instagram celebs. Specifically set up to help companies run advertising with multiple influencers by facilitating the conversation between the two, Island Talent Agency is one of those great arguments you can now start using against people who say being popular can’t be a job in 2020. But to make sure there’s even more pizzaz added to the equation, ITA also produce photo and video content to showcase brands. “Island Talent Agency specialises in modelling, photography and video content creation while giving companies the option of placing any of the talent we work within any of the photoshoots or videos we produce,” the brains behind ITA told Lovin Malta. While their website has been live for a few weeks, the agency only officially launched today. And if the stunning black and white photos uploaded on Instagram over the day are anything to go by, ITA is definitely going to be something for all of Malta’s companies to look out for. Here’s a couple of our favourites, just to put you in the picture.

View this post on Instagram Shoot for Malta’s newest talent agency @islandtalentagency ???? A post shared by Monique (@moniquefarrugia) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:08am PDT

And yes, don’t worry; Malta’s top influencer Sarah Zerafa is very much here.