21st Century Talent: New Maltese Agency For Influencers Launches With All Your Favourite Faces
Hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes later, there’s no denying the power that Malta’s influencers have. And whether you’re already following half of them or are smugly chuckling as you think to yourself “Well I could do that” even though you clearly didn’t, there’s no escaping them.
As the world continues evolving into a virtual playground where celebrites come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, Malta’s own digital talent has come together to back the newest initiative to hit the isles.
Say hello to Island Talent Agency, Malta’s newest talent agency boasting some of the hottest names in the game; influencers and models.
Malta’s favourite names and hottest faces are all here, from singers to fully-fledged Instagram celebs.
Specifically set up to help companies run advertising with multiple influencers by facilitating the conversation between the two, Island Talent Agency is one of those great arguments you can now start using against people who say being popular can’t be a job in 2020.
But to make sure there’s even more pizzaz added to the equation, ITA also produce photo and video content to showcase brands.
“Island Talent Agency specialises in modelling, photography and video content creation while giving companies the option of placing any of the talent we work within any of the photoshoots or videos we produce,” the brains behind ITA told Lovin Malta.
While their website has been live for a few weeks, the agency only officially launched today. And if the stunning black and white photos uploaded on Instagram over the day are anything to go by, ITA is definitely going to be something for all of Malta’s companies to look out for.
Here’s a couple of our favourites, just to put you in the picture.
Really happy to be part of @islandtalentagency amongst other amazing artists ????
Now part of @islandtalentagency Excited to what the future will bring ????????
So excited to be part of the hottest agency on the island @islandtalentagency
• Really happy to be a part of Malta’s newest talent agency • @islandtalentagency
Shoot for Malta’s newest talent agency @islandtalentagency ????
And yes, don’t worry; Malta’s top influencer Sarah Zerafa is very much here.
✨ ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ✨ @islandtalentagency • #IslandTalentAgency
In less than a day, ITA has already ammassed nearly 1,000 followers on Instagram… but that’s bound to increase very quickly.
I mean, that’s what you get when you put all the most followed people on the island in one room, right? In fact, just having a look at the list of talent they already have signed to them will reveal the sheer scale of it all.
But it’s not just about the already super established faces, either.
“We are on the lookout for up and coming or established talent who would like representation in order to reach their maximum potential,” ITA told Lovin Malta.
In other words? What a time to be a Maltese influencer.