Calling All Bookworms! Here’s How You Can Be Part Of Salman Rushdie’s Q&A At The Malta Book Festival

World-renowned novelist Sir Salman Rushdie will be partaking in a Q&A at this year’s virtual edition of the Malta Book Festival, and we’ve got all the information you need if you’d like to be a part of it.

The Q&A will be taking place on Thursday 12th November at 6.30pm and will be streamed live on Lovin Malta and the Malta Book Festival’s (MBF) Facebook pages.

If you’re a student at the University of Malta, you’re in luck.

The people at the MBF wanted to make sure that University students benefit from this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Therefore, they’re collaborating with the Department of English Students Association (DESA) to make a number of places at the Q&A exclusively available for University of Malta students.

Students wishing to join the Q&A are invited to send in the question they would like to ask Sir Salman Rushdie to DESA at desk.uom@gmail.com. The email should be sent in by 31st October and should include the student’s name, course, and year of study.

Past your University days? Worry not, you’re still in with the chance of participating in this Q&A.

Simply send your question to michael.mercieca@gov.mt by 31st October. Make sure the subject line reads ‘MBF2020 Q&A’ and include your name, surname, and mobile number in the body.

The 2020 Malta Book Festival – Virtual Edition will be taking place from 11th to 15th November.

The festival’s full programme will be published in the coming weeks, so for the latest updates visit the National Book Council’s Facebook page and website.

