#BlackoutTuesday: Malta Shows Solidarity With George Floyd Protestors During Global Social Media Moment

Maltese celebrities, musicians, athletes and many more have taken to Instagram to mark Blackout Tuesday, a day commemorating George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Social media has been flooded with black squares as part of an online protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

The posts are intended as a way to show solidarity towards those who are out on the streets protesting systemic racism in the US, following the death of George Floyd.

 

Along with blackout squares, influencers and musicians have been posting anti-racism below the images with Malta’s very own Destiny having some strong thoughts on the subject.

The movement isn’t just a reflection of the situation in the US. Malta also has its own problems of systematic racism.

Just yesterday, racial slurs were used against two black Maltese during an episode of #CovidCalls. Over a year ago, Lassana Cisse was shot in cold blood by two Armed Forces of Malta soldiers and they are currently awaiting trial.

If you are going to join the Blackout Tuesday movement, simply upload a black square to your social feed and refrain from posting anything for the rest of the day – to allow the voices of the black community to be heard.

