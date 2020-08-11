Ben Camille And His Wife Xtina Welcome Baby George Into The World

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ben Camille and his wife Xtina have announced on Facebook and Instagram that early this morning their son, George, was born at Mater Dei Hospital.

“My friends, with great pleasure, I present to you our baby … George” said Ben Camille while thanking the public for their support.

Hbieb tieghi, bi pjacir kbir, niprezentalkom it-tarbija taghna … George ???? ????

Mummy Xtina tinsab b’sahhitha.

Grazzi hafna tal messaggi kollha taghkom ????????

#babygeorge

Posted by Ben Camille on Monday, August 10, 2020

George is the renowned couple’s second child and comes as a brother to their daughter Elle who is beloved by the Maltese population.

Never get enough of these #kisses ????

Happy weekend lil kulhadd ????

Posted by Ben Camille on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Other Maltese Influencers gave their congratulations to Ben and Xtina for their baby. The islander celebrities who supported Ben in the growth of his family include Christabelle, Danita Camilleri and Taryn Mamo Cefai.

