Beloved Maltese Craft Bakery Roll Out Mouth-Watering Family-Sized Tubs

Malta’s first craft bakery, Manouche, has rolled out a 1.5kg version of their four famous ice-cream flavours and they are absolutely mouth-watering.

The St. Julians eatery’s flavours include vanilla, ġelat tan-nanna, pistachio and salted caramel with pecan. Some classics mixed with flavours for a wider palate.

You asked, we delivered. Manouche Ice cream supersized for all the family. Because sharing is caring.
Available in all 4 flavours Vanilla & tan-Nanna (€20), Salted Caramel & Pistachio (€22)- 1.5kg!

Posted by Manouche Craft Bakery and Bistro on Monday, July 27, 2020

This artisanally-made gelato is the perfect way of closing a summer barbeque while supporting local businesses in this trying time.

Tell us your favourite flavour!

