You’ll Never See An Artsier Use Of Toilet Paper Than This New Maltese Photo Series

How can anyone turn something as bland and basic as toilet paper into art? Well, give them a great enough eye for these things… and a couple of weeks of quarantine, of course.

Self-professed “photographer of food, places and beautiful things” Brian Grech has been sharing some of this classic gorgeous shots… but this time, his subjects have taken a bit more of a household nature.

Carta Mondana is a series of pieces – and photos – that feature none other than the toilet paper, a clear for one of 2020’s most talked-about commodities.

It all started on Friday afternoon, with Grech uploading a dramatic shot of a roll of toilet paper and a measuring tape, with the caption, “Measuring the daily use of the precious paper”.

Soon enough, the artist-photographer’s feed was populated with a number of striking shots all featuring the might roll in different positions, from a Louis Vuitton wallet to a luxurious candle-holder.