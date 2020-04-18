د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

You’ll Never See An Artsier Use Of Toilet Paper Than This New Maltese Photo Series

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

How can anyone turn something as bland and basic as toilet paper into art? Well, give them a great enough eye for these things… and a couple of weeks of quarantine, of course.

Self-professed “photographer of food, places and beautiful things” Brian Grech has been sharing some of this classic gorgeous shots… but this time, his subjects have taken a bit more of a household nature.

Carta Mondana is a series of pieces – and photos – that feature none other than the toilet paper, a clear for one of 2020’s most talked-about commodities.

It all started on Friday afternoon, with Grech uploading a dramatic shot of a roll of toilet paper and a measuring tape, with the caption, “Measuring the daily use of the precious paper”.

Soon enough, the artist-photographer’s feed was populated with a number of striking shots all featuring the might roll in different positions, from a Louis Vuitton wallet to a luxurious candle-holder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tana wkoll. ???????? Carta Mondana series, 2020 #toiletpaper #malta #taghnalkoll #cartamondana #coviddays #briangrech

A post shared by BRIANGRECH (@briangrech) on

But perhaps Brian’s most powerful piece came four photos in, earlier today.

Showing a pristinely-kept pack of toilet paper rolls sheltered and encased in glass, the artist’s caption really hit home in these trying times.

“My white toilet paper is safe and protected, while humans are dying at sea,” the poignant caption reads.

Tag someone who has enough toilet paper rolls to make art out of them

READ NEXT: 'The Man Who Started It All': Massive Mural Shouts Out The Father Of Sliema's Favourite Seaside Hangout

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK