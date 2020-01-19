د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Xemx, Wisq Sabiħa’: London Art Student’s Melancholic Tribute To Maltese Summers Will Give You All The Feels

It’s hard to appreciate the country you live in until you move somewhere else. For a lot of people, leaving Malta can feel like a breath of fresh air, but one thing everyone ends up missing is the beautiful blissful summer sun.

This is exactly the case for Maltese art student Victoria Gatt, who moved to London to study Illustration and Visual Media at the University of the Arts London. But, like most of us who leave, she can’t wait to come back for the summer sun.

In order to highlight her appreciation for our Mediterranean archipelago, Victoria took to what she knows best and made a fitting video showcasing how much she misses Maltese weather featuring a poignant cover of the iconic track ‘Xemx’.

 

“Although the relationship I have with my country is a complicated one, the absence of the sun is an absence I feel every day”

The video depicts ordinary life in the UK which, while being pretty amazing, is filled with rainy and cloudy days, something Maltese people can find particularly hard to get used to.

The video is also accompanied by a ukelele cover of the popular Maltese song ‘Xemx’ performed wonderfully by Lara Agius.

Malta might not be as rainy as London this time of the year, but this video is really making us crave summer… bring on warm days, please.

