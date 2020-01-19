‘Xemx, Wisq Sabiħa’: London Art Student’s Melancholic Tribute To Maltese Summers Will Give You All The Feels

It’s hard to appreciate the country you live in until you move somewhere else. For a lot of people, leaving Malta can feel like a breath of fresh air, but one thing everyone ends up missing is the beautiful blissful summer sun. This is exactly the case for Maltese art student Victoria Gatt, who moved to London to study Illustration and Visual Media at the University of the Arts London. But, like most of us who leave, she can’t wait to come back for the summer sun.

In order to highlight her appreciation for our Mediterranean archipelago, Victoria took to what she knows best and made a fitting video showcasing how much she misses Maltese weather featuring a poignant cover of the iconic track ‘Xemx’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by v i c t o r i a g a t t ???? (@vicsketchesstuff) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:06am PST