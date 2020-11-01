WATCH: This Maltese Photographer’s Fashion-Forward Bakery Adventure Has Made It To Vogue

After her perfect Malta-soaked fashion editorial stills for Vogue Italia last year, she’s gone and done it again – this time producing a short film in a Maltese bakery for Vogue Czechoslovakia.

London-based photographer Stephanie Galea has been making waves in the art world for years now and often places Malta at the centre of her work.

For such a tiny dot in the Mediterranean, Malta is packed with artistic talent. Sometimes, local creatives even get some international recognition – like this Maltese photographer and her latest project for the iconic fashion magazine Vogue.

In the film, model Kristen Drab prances around Ta’ Barbetta Bakery looking like an awfully stylish baker.

Galea captures the model as she causes beautiful havoc – throwing flour around, sticking her fingers in dough, munching on local delicacies and loitering near the bakers – all while looking stunning in playful textures and bright outfits.

Essentially Drab looks like a kid in a candy store in high fashion garments. The music, Beethoven’s Symphony Number 9, just adds to the mischievous feeling, slightly reminiscent of the iconic scenes in the Clockwork Orange.

Produced by Leopard Studios and assisted by Astrid Bugreja, the video was styled by Christopher Maul, while hair and make-up were done by Natalia De Cantelmi. The gorgeous saturated colours were courtesy of Fabio Gugielmelli.

Galea has once again brought quintessential Maltese culture to an international audience – now I want to dress up and prance around a bakery too.

