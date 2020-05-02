د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: The Boat On The Stream! Gut-Wrenching Maltese Horror Now Available On Amazon Prime

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Disappointed that you didn’t get to watch Malta’s own seafaring horror film The Boat when it had premiered back in February 2019? Don’t worry; it’s now streaming on Amazon!

Director Winston Azzopardi took to Facebook yesterday to share the great news, and it looks like the views are already pouring in.

The Maltese horror flick starring Winston’s son Joe has been steadily raking in a number of reviews on Amazon Prime UK, where members can stream it for free, rent it for £3.49, or even buy it for just £9.99.

Currently enjoying a highly respectable 3.5 stars out of 5, The Boat has already impressed a number of viewers, who had praise for everything from the ultra-minimalist cast and powerful acting to the sheer edge-of-your-seat action you’d hope to get from a film about a man on a abandoned and seriously spooky boat.

Tag someone who still hasn’t watched The Boat!

READ NEXT: Beppe Reborn: 33 Artists Recreate Maltese Cartoon Character And Open Up As Quarantine Resumes

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK