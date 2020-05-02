WATCH: The Boat On The Stream! Gut-Wrenching Maltese Horror Now Available On Amazon Prime

Disappointed that you didn’t get to watch Malta’s own seafaring horror film The Boat when it had premiered back in February 2019? Don’t worry; it’s now streaming on Amazon!

Director Winston Azzopardi took to Facebook yesterday to share the great news, and it looks like the views are already pouring in.

The Maltese horror flick starring Winston’s son Joe has been steadily raking in a number of reviews on Amazon Prime UK, where members can stream it for free, rent it for £3.49, or even buy it for just £9.99.

Currently enjoying a highly respectable 3.5 stars out of 5, The Boat has already impressed a number of viewers, who had praise for everything from the ultra-minimalist cast and powerful acting to the sheer edge-of-your-seat action you’d hope to get from a film about a man on a abandoned and seriously spooky boat.