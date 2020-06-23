WATCH: Maltese Community Theatre Group Goes Virtual To Cook Up Some Viral Beats

Local NGO and performing arts association Opening Doors took to Facebook earlier today to publish ‘Viral Beats’ – a video showing the organisation’s music students creating a catchy percussion track using only household objects.

Well, this NGO does a whole lot of stuff for the community, but their main mission is to provide adults with intellectual disabilities proper artistic training. Opening Doors seeks to provide its members with training in a whole plethora of theatre-related and artistic disciplines; from music-making all the way to acting and dancing.

The NGO was determined to keep giving its members the full extent of the artistic education it had in store, so once face-to-face sessions had to stop, the team behind Opening Doors thought up a few ways of engaging with its members virtually.

This saw the musicians make beats using just household items, in place of the usual percussion instruments we’re used to. This project was co-ordinated by Luke Baldacchino – the organisation’s music group leader – and the footage was all brought together by the group’s assistant, Benji Cachia.

The ‘Viral Beats’ project was supported by ‘Il-Premju tal-President’, which is managed by the Office of the President in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. Opening Doors Association would like to thank the P. Cutajar Foundation for their continuous support for its music group.

