WATCH: Maltese Artist’s Incredible Lockdown Postcards Feature On BBC Spotlights Show

A young multidisciplinary Maltese artist made her way onto the BBC Spotlight this week where she discussed her stunning and detailed lockdown postcard exhibition.

Anna Calleja’s postcard artwork currently features in the Newlyn Art Gallery Exhibition in Cornwall until 2nd January but the BBC didn’t wait that long to get in touch with her and feature the young artist’s work on its spotlight show accompanied by an interview with Calleja herself, who spoke about the inspiration behind her unique work.

“The first week I painted but the second week was really tough,” she said during her BBC interview.

Calleja’s exhibition features four postcards depicting life during the COVID-19 pandemic, with each depicting a different but meaningful location to the artist.

One of them features Calleja looking out of the window from her home which is distinctly Maltese from the signature limestone wall.

A recent graduate from Falmouth University, Calleja was deprived of the chance to showcase her final artwork to the public in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just hit me that my experience in the UK might be over. The ritualization of that coming of age moment is that degree shows,” she said.

However, featuring in Newlyn Art Gallery, and now on the BBC, has helped Calleja display her work, not just to a handful of local art enthusiasts, but to a vast BBC audience too.