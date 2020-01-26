د . إAEDSRر . س

This Enormous Back Tattoo Has Got To Be One Of The Most Impressive, Hyper-Realistic Pieces In Malta

Malta has some fine tattoo artists – and some fine tattoo-covered people – but we’ve never seen anything like this before.

22-year-old Alex Fenech has perhaps one of the most impressive pieces of artwork we’ve ever seen… and it’s etched right onto his back.

 

A tattoo version of one of the most popular photos ever taken, the breathtaking piece was done by Wayne Balzan from DaggerandCo studios in Marsaskala, and the artist’s attention to detail makes it one incredible, hyper-realistic piece.

The original image is actually none other than the iconic 1945 photo V-J Day in Times Square, also simply referred to as The Kiss. Taken in New York City’s Times Square on August 14th 1945, it portrays a US Navy sailor grabbing a stranger – a nurse – on the day Imperial Japan surrendered in World War 2.

“The basic meaning behind the tattoo is to be a hopeless romantic and to be spontaneous in your decisions,” Alex told Lovin Malta.

Due to its immense size, this piece is more of a project than your typical tattoo

In fact, it’s taken 50 hours to complete so far, with five to 10 more hours to go…

Time is money… and this tattoo doesn’t come cheap.

Coming in at a blinding total of €5,000, most people would argue this is actually a small price to pay for something that will be with you for the rest of your life.

And just to get an idea of how accurate and detailed this tattoo is, here’s the original image used for reference:

