‘Taħsbux Li Kulħadd Bħalkom’: Read The Poignant Poem Recited During Yesterday’s National Protest

Amidst numerous political controversies and protests, certain art forms always manage to rise above the rest and summarise the current atmosphere in a way no other medium can. Over the weekend, one Maltese poem managed to do just that.

On Saturday, the lengthy poem was shared on Facebook by Antonio Tufigno. By the following day, it was so well received that Tufigno was asked to read out the poem at 2020’s first national protest.

The painfully poignant poem runs readers through some powerful realisations on the current situation on the island, and the intense need for change. Not to mention, of course, the reminder that not everyone is willing to willingly and silently accept all these controversies.

“Taħsbux li kulħadd bħalkom, li orrajt nirranġaw wara, l’issa nieħu ħsiebek jiena, u li b’hekk kulħadd jinxtara.”