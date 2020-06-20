Superhero Medics! Teenage Maltese Artist Pays Tribute To Frontliners With Comic-Book-Inspired Digital Art

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s that real-life superheroes don’t wear capes, spend the night fighting crime and end it with a showdown with their arch-nemesis.

Or do they?

While our frontliners don’t have superpowers per se, they very well fit the description of heroes perfectly, and Maltese artist Liam Spiteri has paid tribute to their superpower efforts with this Marvel-inspired, comic book-like piece of artwork.

Together depicts three healthcare workers dressed in scrubs as they face their foe… the Coronavirus.

In an attempt to elevate them to the level of superheroes, 17-year-old Spiteri included iconic gadgets such as Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s armour.

“In my opinion, superheroes are real, they do not have to wear a cape and have extraordinary power,” Spiteri said of his tribute. “A superhero is tested by their wit, courage and humility towards others. The risk these front liners take to ensure other people’s safety, that is what it takes to measure their true selflessness as heroes!”

The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually fade away, but our appreciation for our frontliners will never falter.

