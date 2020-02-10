Super Sunrises! Photographer’s Instagram Captures Malta’s Waking Moments With Magical Landscape Shots

There’s a certain sense of beauty and tranquility that comes with waking up at sunrise, and this Maltese Instagram account captures those moments perfectly.

Local photographer James Scicluna can most definitely call himself a morning person. The final-year medical student has a knack for waking up early and capturing those precious moments of the sunrise before the rest of the world gets up. Malta truly looks like paradise and his Instagram is sunrise heaven.

It takes true dedication (and probably a lot of coffee) to wake up so early and venture into the great outdoors but it is definitely worth it for these gems. We wish we could do the same, but for now, we’ll enjoy Scicluna’s shots from the comfy confinement of our cozy beds…