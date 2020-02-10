Super Sunrises! Photographer’s Instagram Captures Malta’s Waking Moments With Magical Landscape Shots
There’s a certain sense of beauty and tranquility that comes with waking up at sunrise, and this Maltese Instagram account captures those moments perfectly.
Local photographer James Scicluna can most definitely call himself a morning person. The final-year medical student has a knack for waking up early and capturing those precious moments of the sunrise before the rest of the world gets up. Malta truly looks like paradise and his Instagram is sunrise heaven.
It takes true dedication (and probably a lot of coffee) to wake up so early and venture into the great outdoors but it is definitely worth it for these gems. We wish we could do the same, but for now, we’ll enjoy Scicluna’s shots from the comfy confinement of our cozy beds…
1. Purple haze sunrise…
2. A lone fisherman…
3. The sun shines on a quiet ocean bed
4. Lush landscapes awakened by a warm Maltese sun
2. Pointing to the rising sun…
6. Valletta’s bastions greet the great glow
With over 2,7000 sunrise followers on his Instagram, Scicluna’s shots are the sunrise porn we need every morning to get us going.
The secret to his success?
The 22-year-old medical student loves what he does and combines it with his passion for hiking and the sea. With nine years of experience in the field, Scicluna’s landscape photos just keep getting better and better.